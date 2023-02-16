Cop seen beating dog to death gets clean chit before FIR, Delhi court pulls up police

A Delhi court has pulled up the police for giving a clean chit to an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) seen beating a street dog to death in a viral video even before registration of an FIR, observing that this could have “disastrous consequences quelling the faith of the common man in the administration of criminal justice.”

In this case, the ASI from Jafrabad police station was seen on January 10 in a video beating a street dog with his lathi as the animal lay motionless.

Metropolitan Magistrate Bharat Aggarwal on February 13 ordered the station house officer (SHO) of the Jafrabad police station to register an FIR and file a compliance report.

The complainants, in this case, are fellows of the Ahimsa Fellowship, which works towards the enforcement of animal protection laws. The complainants moved the court seeking registration of an FIR against the policeman after it was learnt that an inquiry report by the police gave a clean chit to the accused.

On the police submissions that they were conducting an inquiry report in the matter, the court said “conducting an investigation into cognizable offences prior to registration of FIR is neither recognised nor permissible under the law.”

“The inquiry report reflects that police has overstepped into the shoes of the adjudicator while leading to the conclusion that the proposed accused exercised his right of private defence and no offence as defined under the law has been committed by him. It is not for the police to record the defence of the accused, after receipt of complaint disclosing commission of offences, in the form of his statements and then adjudicate that the act was nothing but the exercise of the right of private defence,” the court said.

It added said that the role of the police is limited to the execution of the law and not to interpret it in a suitable manner. “The procedure of conducting “inquiries” and handing over clean-chits to the proposed accused without even registering the First Information Report and without conducting “investigation” in the manner prescribed by the Code of Criminal Procedure, can lead to disastrous consequences, further quelling the faith of the common man in the administration of criminal justice.”

Advertisement

It stated that the “preparation of closure reports prior to registration of FIR with the title of inquiry is impermissible, yet often resorted to by the police bypassing the procedure prescribed under the Code.”

The court said, “Authenticity of the video has to be established, proper investigation needs to be done with a view to ascertain the truth and statements of the residents of the locality, eye-witnesses, by-standers and doctors who treated the victim dog is required to be recorded while ensuring protection to the witnesses in view of the submission that witnesses were being influenced during the inquiry itself.”

“The weapon of the offence may also be required to be seized. All such aspects cannot be left to the complainants/informants and are clearly matters of investigation which can only be done through the state machinery and for that end; FIR is required to be registered at the outset,” it added.