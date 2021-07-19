Delhi cop robbed of motorbike by three armed men

July 19, 2021 12:17:50 pm
Three armed assailants allegedly robbed a Delhi Police constable of his motorbike in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri when he was returning home from work. An FIR has been registered and police are conducting raids to nab the accused.
DCP (West) Urvija Goel said the incident took place on the intervening night of July 17-18 when the constable, Mon Raj Meena, a resident of Palam village, was going home on his motorcycle after performing his duty at Singhu border.
“When he reached the elevated road of Peera Garhi to Janakpuri in front of Shahpura, he was stopped by three motorcyclists, who threatened him,” she said.
Goel said the constable left his motorbike and maintained distance from them. “They took his motorcycle with them. He then informed the police, making a PCR call. He was not wearing his uniform at the time. An FIR of robbery was registered at Vikaspuri police station,” she added.
Police said they are scanning CCTV footage from the area.
