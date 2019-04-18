Delhi: Cop pulled up for taking man to court in handcuffs

A Delhi court has directed the Joint Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) to take appropriate legal action against an investigation officer (IO) for producing an accused in handcuffs in court, without prior permission from any authority.

On April 10, an on-duty security guard at Vasant Kunj, registered with the Delhi Police prahari scheme, saw three persons suspiciously roaming around in a car. “He tried to stop them, but they escaped. He informed the beat officer. Police soon arrested one of them, Sheikh Rahim. After pursuing the other accused till Nelson Mandela Marg, one of Rahim’s accomplices, Mangal, was nabbed,” police said.

On Wednesday, the IO in the case, sub-inspector Pankaj Kumar, produced Mangal before a duty Metropolitan Magistrate at Patiala House Court in handcuffs. “IO was asked under which authority/rule he handcuffed the accused. However, he has not given any reply. He is directed to remove the handcuff,” the judge said.

“This court is of the view that using handcuff without any authority is violation of the judgment of Hon’ble Supreme Court in case titled Prem Shankar Shukla vs Delhi administration,” said the court. It directed the JCP to take appropriate action against the IO and file a report before it.