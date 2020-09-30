Delhi cop on shooting spree arrested, was considering suicide

SI Sandeep Dahiya had posted a message with the subject ‘Dying declaration’

A day after he allegedly killed his father-in-law in Rohtak and shot at his friend in Outer Delhi’s Alipur Sunday night, sub-inspector Sandeep Dahiya (36) was arrested from Rohini. Initial investigation revealed that he was caught when he came out from Prachin Mahakali Mandir in Rohini Sector 3 and was going to kill himself.

“Sandeep Dahiya was arrested from Sector 3, Rohini, around 11 am on Tuesday by joint teams of special staff, cyber cell and Lahori Gate police station,” said DCP (North) Anto Alphonse.

According to police, Dahiya was in a relationship with the woman he allegedly shot at on Sunday evening. Police said the two were in his car and got into an argument, following which he allegedly shot at her and dumped her on the highway near Alipur.

On Monday morning, he killed his father-in-law in Haryana’s Rohtak. “Around 7-7.30 am, Dahiya reached Bhainsi village and parked his car near his estranged wife’s home. He found his father-in-law, Ranveer Singh (65), cleaning the area outside. The bullet hit Ranveer’s forehead and he died on the spot. Dahiya sped away. An alert was flashed in Rohtak and adjoining districts to nab Dahiya,” inspector Rajinder Bhoora, SHO of Lakhanmajra police station, had said.

Several teams from the North district were looking for him and found that he posted a message, with the subject, ‘Dying declaration’, in his batchmate group at 6.19 am.

“In his message, he explained the reason for shooting the woman, who he claimed was possessive and not letting him talk to his women colleagues. He also claimed that his father-in-law was responsible for his divorce. He asked his friends to take his body from the Singhu border,” said a senior police officer.

Police said the teams then traced his location to Singhu border but didn’t find him there. “At 9.18 am, it was found that his phone was on; his location pointed to M2K, Rohini’s Sector 3. A team from Lahori Gate police station reached the spot and found his car in the parking area. They nabbed him when he came out of Prachin Mahakali Mandir and took him into custody,” an officer said.

His service revolver, with four live cartridges, and his vehicle have been recovered.

During questioning, police said Dahiya revealed that after shooting at the woman, he went to Rohtak where he killed his father-in-law. He then drove to the backyard of an industrial area and stayed there in his car.

Dahiya, a native of Sisana village in Sonepat, is also facing dowry and mental harassment charges. A criminal case was registered against him in this regard, which is under trial in the civil court.

“His wife, Rajesh, and father-in-law had accused Dahiya of demanding dowry and mentally harassing Rajesh. The couple have two children, an eight-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son. He was facing these accusations for the last couple of years. They had been living separately since then… Dahiya had been pressuring Rajesh to give their son’s custody to him, which she refused. Dahiya, on several occasions in the past, also got into heated arguments and altercations with his father-in-law on the same issue,” inspector Bhoora told The Indian Express.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.