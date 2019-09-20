Delhi cop ‘lets his kids use gun’, suspended

A Delhi police officer has been suspended for allegedly allowing his children to use his official weapon in the firing range at New Police Lines in Kingsway Camp.

According to police, district officers took suo motu cognizance of the matter after a purported video of the incident went viral on social media on September 13. An inquiry has been initiated against Reserved Inspector Dinesh, said police.

The video, which purportedly runs for four minutes, shows the reserved inspector with his son and daughter inside the firing range. The officer can be seen teaching his children how to fire. Other police personnel can be seen on the ground as well. After the demonstration, the officer hands over the weapon to his daughter, who is guided by others and fires at the target on the ground.

According to police, the officer used a parabellum submachine gun called the MP5.

“After the video went viral, we initiated an inquiry into the matter. Prima facie, RI Dinesh lent the official weapon to his family members for firing in the New Police Lines. He has been suspended for violating the rules. We are verifying the contents of the video. The department will probe the matter and appropriate action will be taken,” said Vijayanta Arya, DCP (North West).

RI Dinesh is posted with the Delhi Police in North West district. Police said the shooting range is hired for annual target practice for personnel and is not to be used by the public at the time.