Delhi cop left back door of his Lutyen’s house open. A thief walked in

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At 5.30 am on August 11, an IPS officer posted with the Delhi Police hurried out of his home in Kaka Nagar, Lutyens’ Delhi, for an Independence Day rehearsal at the Red Fort.
In the rush, he left the backdoor open.
Two-and-a-half hours later, when he returned, he found his house ransacked.
An Apple iPhone 15 Pro, a OnePlus phone, a diamond ring and a women’s purse containing Rs 10,000 in cash and bank cards were missing. Other valuables and documents had also been taken.
He immediately made a PCR call and informed the local police.
The burglary taking place in a secure neighbourhood — and just days before the Independence Day celebrations — sent alarm bells through the New Delhi district police.
The residence is a D2 Type-V government quarter allotted to senior officials, including IPS officers. The officer, posted at the Delhi Police Headquarters, lives there with his family.
Security guards are deployed in the lanes of the residential area, according to an official, but they are not stationed at the individual gates of the government residences.
A team from Tughlak Road police station began examining CCTV footage from cameras in and around the locality. Police also used technical surveillance to trace the suspect.
The investigation led them to Imran alias Sawan, a resident of Nala Jhuggi in Southeast Delhi’s Taimur Nagar. He was arrested near Sarai Kale Khan.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said they recovered the two phones, the diamond ring and other articles.
Police said Imran was previously involved in six similar cases — five in the Nizamuddin area and one in Sunlight Colony.
The Tughlak Road police station registered a case of theft against the accused and sent him to Tihar.
According to a police officer, Imran had been roaming around the area in the early hours of August 11, looking for a house to target when he spotted the open door.
He slipped inside. “He did not know that the house belonged to a police officer,” the officer said.
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