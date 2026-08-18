Delhi cop left back door of his Lutyen’s house open. A thief walked in

The government residential area in Kaka Nagar where an IPS officer’s house was burgled ahead of Independence Day. (AI-genrerated Image)

At 5.30 am on August 11, an IPS officer posted with the Delhi Police hurried out of his home in Kaka Nagar, Lutyens’ Delhi, for an Independence Day rehearsal at the Red Fort.

In the rush, he left the backdoor open.

Two-and-a-half hours later, when he returned, he found his house ransacked.

An Apple iPhone 15 Pro, a OnePlus phone, a diamond ring and a women’s purse containing Rs 10,000 in cash and bank cards were missing. Other valuables and documents had also been taken.

He immediately made a PCR call and informed the local police.

The burglary taking place in a secure neighbourhood — and just days before the Independence Day celebrations — sent alarm bells through the New Delhi district police.