Delhi: Cop held for robbery bid, another constable on the run

A Delhi Police constable and three others were held for allegedly trying to rob a businessman in North Delhi’s Wazirabad. Police said constable Jatin and his associates stopped a car in Wazirabad on May 12 and tried to rob the man, who was carrying Rs 2 lakh cash in a bag.

Their plan, however, failed as another policeman spotted them near the car and went to enquire, following which they fled.

Constable Jatin was posted at Timarpur police station and was arrested, while one of his associates constable Amit, who was posted at Vivek Vihar police station, is still on the run.

A senior police officer said, “On May 12, the businessman was returning home after closing his shop when the accused followed him on a scooter and a bike. They stopped him and asked him to park his car in a corner. Meanwhile, another police personnel was on duty in the area and spotted the car and the accused. As he approached them, the accused fled the spot, leaving a scooter on the road.”

Initially, the victim didn’t file a complaint, so police initiated an inquiry on their own.

One of the accused, Naresh (38), was identified with the help of the registration number of the seized scooter. He was arrested from Majnu ka Tila. Two juveniles were also apprehended with him.

During questioning, Naresh and the juveniles told police that they were planning to rob the businessman, and constables Jatin and Amit had provided information of the victim and were also at the spot.

“We conducted raids and arrested Jatin from his residence. We are looking for Amit,” said police.