Delhi cop held after cab driver killed in crash

A Delhi Police constable was apprehended early Saturday morning after his car hit a cab driver’s car on the Barapullah flyover, resulting in latter’s death. Police said the deceased was identified as Prempal Chand and was driving a Swift Dzire car which was found damaged on the flyover. Chand was found dead inside.

The accused, Ct Mohit, is posted at the MT section in New Delhi. He was on his way home when his Mahindra KUV 100 rammed into Chand’s car. The victim’s car was hit from behind, it turned turtle and crashed on one side of the flyover. Chand was alone inside the car and died on the spot.

RP Meena, DCP (Southeast) said the incident took place near Hazrat Nizamuddin. “When we reached the spot, both cars were found in the accidental condition. The driver of the Swift car succumbed to the injuries. We have apprehended Ct Mohit and a case of road traffic accident has been registered,” said the DCP.

During the inquiry, police found Ct Mohit’s father also works for the Delhi Police as a sub-Inspector. His father SI Hariom is posted in the security unit of the force.