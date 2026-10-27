Delhi cop ‘displayed revolver’: District court lawyers abstain from work in protest

Lawyers across Delhi’s district courts are staying away from work on Tuesday, protesting against an assistant commissioner of police who allegedly displayed his revolver to advocates seeking action on the assault on a colleague.

The strike was called by the Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi through a circular issued on Monday.

“The matter originated from an FIR at Shahdara police station, concerning an incident in which Advocate Lalit Bansal sustained a serious head injury following an assault. Advocate Amulya Ratan is the complainant in the said matter… The seriousness of the injury called for a prompt, effective and impartial response from the police authorities, in accordance with law,” the circular stated.