Delhi: Cop dismissed for criticising govt policies on social media

A Delhi police constable, posted in North Delhi’s Subzi Mandi police station, was dismissed from his services for criticizing government policies on social media platforms and posting ‘derogatory comments’. Action has been taken against him by the Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana after the IT wing of the special branch monitored the content and informed the police chief about the posts.

He has been removed as per rules under Article 311 (2)(b) of the Constitution of India.

Senior officers of the Delhi Police have informed the staff working with them about social media guidelines and have asked them to refrain from criticizing government policies on social media platforms.

“A constable was posted in the Subzi Mandi police station and was criticising several policies of the government on Twitter and Facebook. He also criticised senior ministers and asked them to address the issue of the farmers,” a senior police officer said.

The special branch of Delhi Police has an IT Cell, which flags content on social media for action if necessary.