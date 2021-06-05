Delhi: 31-year-old cop dies by suicide inside police station

The deceased cop hailed from Agra and lived in Delhi with his family.

A 31-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector allegedly died by suicide inside a police station on Friday morning.

Police said the deceased has been identified as sub-inspector Rahul Singh. He was posted at Pandav Nagar police station in East Delhi. A day after his death, his family members protested outside the police station and asked senior police officers to take action against the officers who harassed Rahul.

VP Singh Chaudhary, Rahul’s father-in-law, said Rahul and his daughter Pooja got married five months ago and were very happy. “However, Rahul always complained that there was a lot of pressure on him from his seniors as they didn’t want him to take a leave. He was upset but we never knew we would lose him.”

Pawan, Rahul’s cousin, also said that he remained disturbed because his seniors harassed him. “He did complain about the workload and his seniors. We have spoken with the DCP today. He told us that the matter will be investigated and an FIR will be lodged. We want justice for our brother,” Pawan added.

Singh hailed from Agra and lived in Delhi with his family.

Police haven’t found a suicide note in the case and will question Singh’s colleagues to ascertain the cause.

A senior police officer from the East district, who refused to be named, said, “We haven’t received an official complaint from the family. There are some allegations that they have made and we will look into it.”

Meanwhile, Aaam Aadmi Party leader Somnath Bharti, in a tweet, said, “Deeply aggrieved to share that this young Delhi Police officer committed suicide within the police station Pandav Nagar yesterday. He shot a bullet allegedly after getting tired of humiliation by SHO. @CPDelhi.@LtGovDelhi.@CMODelhi family and friends are at PS and demanding justice.”