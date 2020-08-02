Delhi: Cop deployed at Def Col dies of Covid

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “On July 19, Dhar was shifted to the ICU at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital, administered plasma therapy on July 25. (Representational) DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “On July 19, Dhar was shifted to the ICU at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital, administered plasma therapy on July 25. (Representational)

In the middle of the lockdown, head constable Leela Dhar’s acquaintance from his village in Uttarakhand lost his job. As soon as Dhar heard about it, he reached out with some food, and a promise that he would take care of him the best he could. “This is the kind of man he was,” said Dhar’s 24-year-old son Chandra Shekhar, a day after his father died of Covid-19.

The 52-year-old, deployed at the Defence Colony police station for almost three years, tested positive on July 11. DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “On July 19, Dhar was shifted to the ICU at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital, administered plasma therapy on July 25. Sadly, on Friday morning, he passed away despite best efforts.”

Dhar joined the force in 1989, and is survived by his wife and two children, including a 21-year-old daughter, who too tested positive for the virus and is admitted in a hospital.

DCP Thakur said that all possible assistance will be given to the family.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.