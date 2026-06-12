Delhi cop booked for assaulting woman and trespassing into Gurgaon society

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A Delhi Police constable has been booked for allegedly trespassing into a residential society, issuing death threats to a family, and physically assaulting a 21-year-old woman in Gurgaon, officers said on Thursday.
According to the FIR registered in the case, the accused allegedly entered an apartment complex in a highly intoxicated state between 5 am and 6:30 am on May 31.
The woman, also the complainant in the case, alleged that the accused repeatedly rang the doorbell of her apartment. When her mother opened the door, he allegedly attempted to force his way inside, hurling abuses and issuing death threats. The situation escalated when the accused, according to the complainant, verbally abused her younger sister and threatened her with “rape and murder”.
The woman said that she was returning from a function when her mother informed her about the incident. She alleged that the accused subsequently intercepted her within the society premises.
The FIR states that the accused allegedly abused her, issued death threats, and even physically assaulted her before her friends intervened. The complainant underwent a medical examination after alerting the police.
In her complaint, the woman claimed that a similar incident happened in September last year, leading to the registration of another FIR against the accused.
The FIR in the case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman. The complainant’s counsel said that the accused’s bail plea was dismissed on Wednesday and he is currently in judicial custody.
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