Delhi cop booked for assaulting woman and trespassing into Gurgaon society

The FIR states that the accused allegedly abused her, issued death threats, and even physically assaulted her before her friends intervened. The complainant underwent a medical examination after alerting the police.

A Delhi Police constable has been booked for allegedly trespassing into a residential society, issuing death threats to a family, and physically assaulting a 21-year-old woman in Gurgaon, officers said on Thursday.

According to the FIR registered in the case, the accused allegedly entered an apartment complex in a highly intoxicated state between 5 am and 6:30 am on May 31.

The woman, also the complainant in the case, alleged that the accused repeatedly rang the doorbell of her apartment. When her mother opened the door, he allegedly attempted to force his way inside, hurling abuses and issuing death threats. The situation escalated when the accused, according to the complainant, verbally abused her younger sister and threatened her with “rape and murder”.