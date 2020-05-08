Delhi cop beats up man for ‘hugging people’, suspended

The family alleged that they called the police but nobody came to help them. (Representational Image) The family alleged that they called the police but nobody came to help them. (Representational Image)

A 30-year-old man was allegedly thrashed by a policeman after he was accused of ‘hugging people’ in Southwest Delhi on Wednesday. A video of the incident went viral on social media, with many questioning the attack on the man by the policeman.

Ingit Pratap Singh, Additional DCP (Southwest) said, “We have identified the policeman. He is a constable posted with Sagarpur police station. We have suspended him. A departmental inquiry against him is underway.”

In the video, a policeman is seen attacking the man with a stick. The victim is sitting in the middle of the road. He then tries to walk away but locals join the policeman in hitting the victim with sticks. When a passerby enquires about the beating, a man says: “He was hugging people near the park. Isko maaro (beat him.).”

The man was later identified as Imran, an AC repairman, who lives with his family in Sagarpur. Police have confirmed that the incident took place in Sagarpur.

Devender Arya, DCP (Southwest) said the Additional DCP is inquiring into the matter and will take action. An FIR will be registered post inquiry.

Imran’s sister Raveena told The Indian Express, “He was walking near the park when the policeman accosted him. He was scared because he thought he was violating the lockdown by walking on the road. He started running away. The policeman then shouted “Isko corona hai”. People joined him and attacked my brother. He was accused of spreading Coronavirus. He doesn’t have Coronavirus but even if he did, is it okay to hit a man like this?”

After the attack, Imran returned home and told his family about the incident. The family alleged that they called the police but nobody came to help them. “Neither did they send a PCR van nor did they send police,” added Raveena.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd