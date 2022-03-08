Delhi cop apprehended ‘for killing dog in Noida’

A 35-year-old Delhi Police constable was apprehended for allegedly killing a stray dog with a baseball bat at Noida’s Sector 44. The accused, Vinod Kumar, had also allegedly dumped the dog near a road, which was later spotted by locals.

A minor scuffle broke out between the constable and locals as they shouted at him for killing the dog. Purported videos of the scuffle were also shared online.

In one of the videos, the dog is seen lying dead near a car. Kumar had alleged that the dog attacked his son and he hit the dog in retaliation but locals said the dog had only barked at the child.

Kaveri Rana Bhardwaj, who runs a shelter home for disabled and old dogs in Noida, alleged, “On Sunday, a girl called me and said she saw the constable hitting a street dog with a bat… This is not something you expect from a policeman… she sent me a video… I raised the issue on Twitter and called local police.”

On the complaint of a local, an FIR was lodged against Kumar under IPC Section 429 (mischief by killing animal) and he was apprehended.

Ranvijay Singh, Additional DCP of the area, told The Indian Express, “We got to know about the incident from locals. Several videos had gone viral and we received calls from animal activists. We went to the spot and caught hold of the constable. A case was registered and he got bail. This kind of activity creates disturbance in society. So, we added sections of CrPC 151 (arrest to prevent commission of cognizable offences). He was taken to a magistrate and was later released.”

Kumar, posted in Delhi’s Security Unit, hails from Hapur and lives with his family in Chhalera Village.