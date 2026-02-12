Delhi cop accepts Rs 10-lakh bribe to settle property dispute, arrested

When the initial transaction fell through, Singh allegedly started threatening Sood with false legal action if he refused to pay. (File Photo)

A Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was caught red-handed by the CBI on Tuesday when he was accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh to “settle” a property dispute, officers said. The amount was part of a Rs 25-lakh bribe that the ASI had demanded from a resident of South Delhi’s Kailash Colony, CBI said.

The ASI, Sunder Pal Singh, is posted at C R Park police station. “The CBI lodged an FIR after it received a complaint filed on February 7 from one Prem Sood, a legal consultant. Sood alleged that Singh had sought a bribe to resolve a dispute between him and one Davinder Salwan,” a CBI officer said.