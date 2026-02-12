Delhi cop accepts Rs 10-lakh bribe to settle property dispute, arrested

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was caught red-handed by the CBI on Tuesday when he was accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh to “settle” a property dispute, officers said. The amount was part of a Rs 25-lakh bribe that the ASI had demanded from a resident of South Delhi’s Kailash Colony, CBI said.
The ASI, Sunder Pal Singh, is posted at C R Park police station. “The CBI lodged an FIR after it received a complaint filed on February 7 from one Prem Sood, a legal consultant. Sood alleged that Singh had sought a bribe to resolve a dispute between him and one Davinder Salwan,” a CBI officer said.
According to the FIR, the dispute pertained to a property in Kailash Colony.
“Sood, who resides on the first floor of the property, claimed that Singh coerced him into selling the property and later introduced Salwan, a buyer. While Rs 1.5 crore was credited to Sood’s account, Salwan did not transfer the complete amount and thus the agreement could not be finalised,” the FIR said.
When the initial transaction fell through, Singh allegedly started threatening Sood with false legal action if he refused to pay.
“On Tuesday, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while he was demanding and accepting the illegal gratification/undue advantage of Rs 10 lakh as a part payment of the Rs 25-lakh bribe from the complainant,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.
