Delhi contractor held in SAIL chairman assault case

A month after Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary was allegedly beaten up by armed assailants in a purported case of road age at south Delhi’s August Kranti Marg, police has arrested AK Singh, a private contractor who deals in coking coal. “Investigation has revealed that it was a premeditated attack on Chaudhary after he refused to go through with a coal deal with the accused… the intention was to intimidate the victim,” said a police officer.

DCP (Crime Branch) Dr Ram Gopal Naik said, “Singh was arrested on Friday by the Special Task Force team of the Crime Branch, and was in police custody for three days.”

During questioning, the accused claimed that his son has a coking coal company in Sharjah and that he had struck a Rs 100-crore deal with SAIL in 2018. “He said that the contract was signed and the consignment arrived from the US but it was rejected by SAIL. The accused said that at least twice the sample was rejected by SAIL. He said that Chaudhary was not giving permission for the consignment to be accepted and so he decided to teach him a lesson,” said a senior police officer. Police claimed that Singh paid Rs six lakh to the assailants to beat up Chaudhary.

On August 8 night, Chaudhary was allegedly attacked by three men who banged into his car and demanded compensation. When Chaudhary refused, the men allegedly thrashed him and his driver with iron rods. A day after the incident, Chaudhary told The Indian Express, “On the way, we realised that one car was intentionally trying to hit my vehicle. We stopped near August Kranti Marg and got out to check the damage… the car blocked our way, the men asked for money and began beating me up. I was screaming for help and many cars passed by but no one stopped.”