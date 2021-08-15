Delhi continues to see clear skies, rain expeected only on Wednesday

A clear and sunny day greeted Delhiites on Sunday morning, as the national flag was hoisted by the Prime Minister at the Red Fort.

Rain has evaded Delhi for almost a week and only light rain and thundershowers are expected in the coming week.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city is expected to see a partly cloudy sky till Tuesday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle at around 38 degrees Celsius. Thereafter, a cloudy sky with a light drizzle is expected on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by rain/thundershowers over the weekend.

IMD officials said that heavy or moderate rain is not on the cards this week. Historically, August is the rainiest month of the year in Delhi. According to data, normal rainfall in July at the Safdarjung observatory is 210.6mm, but it received over twice the amount of rain despite a long delay in monsoons, at 507.1 mm.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature (recorded early morning) was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The maximum is expected to settle at 37 degrees Celsius.