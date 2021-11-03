Delhi: Construction worker’s body found two days after shanties collapse at under-construction Chandni Chowk mall

A 25-year-old construction worker died after several shanties at an under-construction mall site collapsed in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk on Sunday. His body was pulled out from the debris Tuesday night after almost two days of rescue operations by Delhi Fire Service and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). At least six other workers suffered minor injuries.

The deceased, identified as Ashful, hailed from Bihar.

The police said small shanties were built close to the Omex mall for workers. They collapsed after a suspected cave-in during work. Local authorities said a wall around the parking space was being removed when the houses collapsed.

The DFS and NDRF teams searched through the debris from Sunday morning to Tuesday to rescue workers. The deceased person had been reported missing earlier.

Atul Garg, DFS chief, said they received a call around 10:55 am Sunday about a house collapse at Omex shopping mall and sent four teams for the rescue operation. Teams of NDRF were called later to help dig up the place and look for workers.

An investigation will be conducted in the matter, said the authorities.