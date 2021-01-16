Delhi: Construction of new Parliament building begins

The new building is being constructed by Tata Projects Ltd and is estimated to cost Rs 971 crore. The construction is expected to be completed by 2022, in time for the 75th Independence Day.

The construction of the new Parliament building commenced Thursday, with labourers beginning excavation work, said officials.

Earlier this week, a 14-member heritage panel gave its approval to the new Parliament building while also giving the go-ahead to the Central Vista redevelopment project. The Supreme Court had asked the Centre to seek prior approval from the panel and other relevant authorities before starting construction of the new building.

A senior official from Tata Projects said that despite the delay in starting, they will complete the project on time. “A plan of action is already in place to accelerate the schedule by augmenting resources like skilled manpower and formwork, etc… The reinforcement required to be placed in the raft and walls are ready. Other off-site activities like procurement of stone for external cladding, MEP LLEs, carpets, etc happened during these 35 days. We are more than confident that we will be able to deliver this building to the nation on or before time,” said Sandeep Navlakhe, vice-president and business unit head of Tata Projects Ltd.

Laying the foundation stone for the new Parliament on December 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the new building will fulfill the country’s aspirations of the 21st Century while symbolising the “co-existence of the new and the old”. “The (existing) building is now looking to retire. It is incumbent upon all of us to give 21st Century India a new Parliament building,” he had said.

The new Parliament building will house larger Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha halls with capacities of 888 seats and 384 seats to accommodate an expanded Parliament. The Lok Sabha hall will also have an additional capacity, up to 1,272 seats, to host joint sessions.

According to the design plan, the architecture of the new Parliament shall complement or harmonise with that of the present Parliament and other buildings of the Central vista.