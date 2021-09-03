Head constable murder case: Granting bail to five accused, Delhi HC says expressing dissent is a fundamental right

The Delhi High Court said Friday that the right to protest and express dissent is a fundamental right in a democracy and the sole act of protesting “should not be employed as a weapon” to justify the incarceration of those who are exercising the right.

The court made the observations while granting bail to five persons who were arrested last year by the Delhi Police for allegedly being part of a gathering which murdered head constable Ratan Lal during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. It said that every member of the unlawful assembly cannot be booked under murder charges.

“The applicability of Section 149 IPC, specifically read with Section 302, cannot be done on the basis of vague evidence and general allegations. When there is a crowd involved, at the juncture of grant or denial of bail the court must hesitate before arriving at the conclusion that every member of the unlawful assembly inhabits a common intention to accomplish the unlawful common object,” said Justice Subramonium Prasad.



The accused who have been granted bail are Furkan, Arif, Shadab Ahmad, Suvaleen and Tabassum. While Arif and Suvaleen have been in custody for the past 17 months, Furkan and Shadab have spent 16 months behind bars. Tabassum was arrested 10 months ago.

Justice Prasad said there cannot be an umbrella assumption of guilt on behalf of every accused by the court and the decision must be taken based on careful consideration of the facts and circumstances.

Rejecting a prosecution argument that if there appears to be reasonable grounds that the accused has committed an offence punishable with death or life imprisonment then there is a bar imposed by law on granting of bail, the bench said that it was for the court to say whether there existed any such reasonable ground.

“There is no blanket bar as such which is imposed on the court on granting of bail in such cases and that the court can exercise discretion in releasing the accused, as long as reasons are recorded which clearly disclose how the discretion has been exercised,” it said.

Justice Prasad said it was egregious and against the principles enshrined in the Constitution to allow an accused to remain languishing behind bars during the pendency of the trial. “It is the constitutional duty of the court to ensure that there is no arbitrary deprivation of personal liberty in the face of excess of state power,” the bench said.

Granting bail to Furkan, the court said there was no electronic evidence which placed him at the scene of crime. “There is no electronic evidence which places the petitioner at the scene of crime, and the CDR (call details record) in the instant case of the petitioner is inconclusive as the petitioner is a resident of the local area, i.e. Gali No. 5,” it said.

In the order granting bail to Arif, the court said the video footage which placed him at the scene of crime cannot be relied upon as he is not explicitly visible in it, clothes similar to that of his have been worn by multiple others and the CDR is also inconclusive.

Stating that Shadab has not been caught on any video footage in the vicinity of the protest site, the court said that CDR and the cell ID details which have been placed on record by way of the charge sheet and the supplementary show that he had arrived in the vicinity post the commission of the alleged offence.

“At this juncture, it appears that the statements of the police officers that have been recorded are wholly contradictory to the CDR and cell ID details that are on record,” it said.

In the order granting bail to Tabassum, the court said that the prosecution’s contention that a few women wearing burqas have been caught assaulting police officials in the video does not have any weight at this juncture because she cannot be identified in the video.

“This court is of the opinion that they are not sufficient to justify the continued incarceration of the petitioner. Additionally, merely being one of the organisers of the protest as well as being in touch with others who participated in the protest is also not sufficient enough to justify the contention that the petitioner was involved in the pre-planning of the alleged incident,” it said.