Delhi constable held after friend uses his pistol to shoot at man

A Delhi Police constable was arrested after his friend allegedly used his service pistol to shoot at a 26-year-old man in Dwarka on Friday night.

Police said the constable and his friend got into an argument with two other men in a road rage case. Police said the victim is stable now.

The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera in Baba Haridas Nagar.

The video shows the accused arguing with the victims. One of the accused fires a bullet at a man. He then threatens another man with his gun and slaps him.

After the incident, police said they arrested constable Surender (30), who is posted at Jahangirpuri police station.

Surender told police that he was with his friend Rajesh when the incident took place.

Police have also arrested Rajesh, who is a cluster bus driver.

“We identified the constable with the help of CCTV footage in the area. He and Rajesh were returning home in a Santro car after their duty when they saw two bike-borne men blocking the road. There was another bike lying on the road. Surender and Rajesh told the men to move the bike from the road and clear the area. The men got into a heated argument and called their friends. Both parties hit each other. Rajesh then took the service pistol and fired at a man named Lakshman. He also threatened the other man,” said a senior police officer in Dwarka.

The victim sustained a bullet injury in the abdomen and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A case of attempted murder was registered and the two men were arrested.

