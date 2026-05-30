Delhi constable booked under stringent MCOCA after arrest in dacoity case

Constable Samay Singh Meena, who was arrested earlier this month in a dacoity case, has been booked under sections 3 and 4 of Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA), The Indian Express has learnt. Posted with the 5th Battalion of the Delhi Armed Police (DAP), Meena was released last May on bail following the arrest in another robbery case.

The policeman, officers said, allegedly ran an organised crime syndicate wherein he targeted people in need of money and recruited them to execute robberies and dacoities. Apart from Meena, the stringent act has been invoked against his accomplices — Salman, Sahil, Javed, Nikhil Kumar Meena, Rohit alias Himanshu, and Farman, among others, for their role in the alleged network.

The proposal for invoking sections of MCOCA was prepared by Inspector Ashutosh Kumar, SHO of Bara Hindu Rao police station, where the dacoity case has been filed, and was sent to senior officers for approval. According to the investigators, he had set up a gang that allegedly planned robberies and dacoities.

The police claimed that this syndicate had been active since 2022 and multiple criminal cases were registered against its members. Sources said senior officers approved the use of MCOCA against the syndicate members as the group had allegedly continued its activities despite repeated arrests and FIRs The authorities argued that ordinary criminal laws were no longer enough in this matter.

“Samay Singh Meena and his associates are not just regular criminals, but members of a structured organised crime network operating in Delhi,” an officer said.

Investigators, according to sources, found that members of the group had repeatedly been chargesheeted in serious offences punishable with imprisonment of more than three years.

“Meena’s modus operandi was to first recruit a person for one robbery and then recruit… may be… his brother for another robbery.

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Basically, he would, in a way, trap the entire family. Not everyone was supposed to be on the execution front and only a certain individual interacted with him. The remaining members interacted with the individual who was in charge,” the officer said.

He was again arrested earlier this month weeks after his gang on March 31 allegedly robbed businessman Rana Mahepalsinh, who was travelling with his colleague, Mohan Lal, towards Chandni Chowk in an auto with Rs 50.37 lakh in cash from Kirti Nagar in West Delhi.

The case was initially registered at Bara Hindu Rao Police Station as a robbery case but after the fifth person was arrested in the matter, it was turned into a dacoity case.

Sources said Meena, also known as Raju, initially did not know the amount the businessman would be carrying but he was aware it was a large sum of money.

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“In this case, Meena had taken into confidence one of the accused, Nikhil, who had in turn hired others. Hence, during the initial arrests, the role of Meena did not come up. It was only when Nikhil was arrested that he revealed that Meena was the main conspirator,” an officer said.