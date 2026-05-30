Delhi constable booked under stringent MCOCA after arrest in dacoity case

Investigators say he ran an organised syndicate, recruited poor people for carrying out robberies.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiMay 30, 2026 09:50 AM IST
delhi policeThe police claimed that this syndicate had been active since 2022 and multiple criminal cases were registered against its members. (File Photo)
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Constable Samay Singh Meena, who was arrested earlier this month in a dacoity case, has been booked under sections 3 and 4 of Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA), The Indian Express has learnt. Posted with the 5th Battalion of the Delhi Armed Police (DAP), Meena was released last May on bail following the arrest in another robbery case.

The policeman, officers said, allegedly ran an organised crime syndicate wherein he targeted people in need of money and recruited them to execute robberies and dacoities. Apart from Meena, the stringent act has been invoked against his accomplices — Salman, Sahil, Javed, Nikhil Kumar Meena, Rohit alias Himanshu, and Farman, among others, for their role in the alleged network.

The proposal for invoking sections of MCOCA was prepared by Inspector Ashutosh Kumar, SHO of Bara Hindu Rao police station, where the dacoity case has been filed, and was sent to senior officers for approval. According to the investigators, he had set up a gang that allegedly planned robberies and dacoities.

The police claimed that this syndicate had been active since 2022 and multiple criminal cases were registered against its members. Sources said senior officers approved the use of MCOCA against the syndicate members as the group had allegedly continued its activities despite repeated arrests and FIRs The authorities argued that ordinary criminal laws were no longer enough in this matter.

“Samay Singh Meena and his associates are not just regular criminals, but members of a structured organised crime network operating in Delhi,” an officer said.

Investigators, according to sources, found that members of the group had repeatedly been chargesheeted in serious offences punishable with imprisonment of more than three years.

“Meena’s modus operandi was to first recruit a person for one robbery and then recruit… may be… his brother for another robbery.

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Basically, he would, in a way, trap the entire family. Not everyone was supposed to be on the execution front and only a certain individual interacted with him. The remaining members interacted with the individual who was in charge,” the officer said.

He was again arrested earlier this month weeks after his gang on March 31 allegedly robbed businessman Rana Mahepalsinh, who was travelling with his colleague, Mohan Lal, towards Chandni Chowk in an auto with Rs 50.37 lakh in cash from Kirti Nagar in West Delhi.

The case was initially registered at Bara Hindu Rao Police Station as a robbery case but after the fifth person was arrested in the matter, it was turned into a dacoity case.

Sources said Meena, also known as Raju, initially did not know the amount the businessman would be carrying but he was aware it was a large sum of money.

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“In this case, Meena had taken into confidence one of the accused, Nikhil, who had in turn hired others. Hence, during the initial arrests, the role of Meena did not come up. It was only when Nikhil was arrested that he revealed that Meena was the main conspirator,” an officer said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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