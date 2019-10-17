Delhi: Constable awarded last year accused of looting jewellery from a bank

A constable posted in the North West district, who was in 2018 given an award for being the ‘best beat constable’, has been arrested by Haryana police for allegedly looting jewellery from a bank in August. According to police, jewellery worth Rs 5 crore was allegedly robbed by armed assailants at a bank in Panipat.

Advertising

“CCTV footage from the bank allegedly showed the Delhi Police constable carrying out the loot along with the other accused,” an officer said.

According to police, the accused hails from Panipat. After the footage of the loot was analysed, Haryana police raided his parents’ house. His father and a male relative were arrested a few days ago, and Rs 12 lakh was recovered from them. “The constable had been stationed at the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal Cell for the last few months, but was absent since August without notice,” said a police source.

Police said he had been in service for a little less than a decade and was given the award last year. “This was when he was posted at Adarsh Nagar police station,” said an officer.

Advertising

In January this year, though, the constable was accused of rape by a woman.

“He was moved to Police Lines as the case was being investigated, and that’s when he was moved to the MACT Cell. He had been out on bail since then,” an officer said.