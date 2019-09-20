Delhi: Constable arrested for ‘raping’ minor girl

A 31-year-old Delhi Police constable has been dismissed and arrested Thursday evening for allegedly raping a minor girl in the Eastern range area.

Advertising

Police said the girl, in her complaint, alleged that he took her to an isolated place on his motorbike and allegedly raped her after threatening with dire consequences.

“We have registered an FIR under IPC section 376 and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. We arrested the constable and dismissed him after the allegations were substantiated,” said Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Delhi Police spokesperson.

The DCP of the area concerned, Ved Prakash Surya, said they immediately initiated an inquiry after receiving the complaint against the constable and later lodged an FIR. But the girl’s family alleged that legal action was taken only after they staged a protest outside the police station concerned.

“Senior officers reached the spot and assured them that action will be taken. The girl was taken to hospital and a medical examination confirmed rape,” said a senior officer.