Delhi: Constable among 2 held for ‘kidnapping, murder’

Nearly two months after a 28-year-old man was abducted and beaten to death in East Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar, the Delhi Police arrested a policeman and his associate in connection with the incident.

The victim, identified as Ajeet Kumar, was allegedly picked up by four men — constable Monu Sirohi, Vikas, Vineet and Harish – in a car on June 4, after a fight over parking in their area. Police said the accused allegedly beat him to death and dumped his body in a canal. The body has still not been found.

Constable Sirohi has been dismissed from service. Police Thursday said they have also sent Station House Officer Pramod Kumar to district lines for delaying an FIR in the case, which was registered almost a month after the incident took place.

Police found a video of the incident, which purportedly shows four men beating up two people — Kumar and his friend Atul — by the roadside. The victims are then dragged into a car. While Atul manages to run and save himself, Kumar is thrashed by the accused.

During investigation, DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said Sirohi was identified and questioned, during which he confessed.

“We have arrested Sirohi and his associate Harish in a murder and kidnapping case. We have also recovered the car which was used to abduct Kumar. Further investigation is being conducted to find the body and arrest the other two accused,” said the DCP.

Kumar’s family said he sold fruits and flowers near his house in Kondli. His elder brother Ashok said Kumar got into a fight with local boys near their house over a parking issue. He claimed the boys had also harassed their sister. In retaliation, he alleged, a group of men known to the boys abducted Kumar near his shop on the night of June 3-4.

While DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said the family registered a missing person’s complaint on June 13, Ashok said he went to the police immediately and gave a complaint of kidnapping.

“I knew my brother was in a fight with these boys and they were threatening us every day. I gave their names to the police and asked them to lodge an FIR of kidnapping, but they didn’t. They kept delaying the FIR. The boys came to our house and asked us to take back the complaint. They also threatened to kill my brother. I told all this to the police, but they never listened,” alleged Ashok.

DCP Kashyap said an FIR in the matter was registered on June 27.