Delhi: Consent process for Jewar airport finished

Farmers said that they are willing to give 400 hectares of land in Kureb village for the construction of the airport. Farmers said that they are willing to give 400 hectares of land in Kureb village for the construction of the airport.

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration Saturday announced that the process of acquiring consent from landowners to proceed with the development of a greenfield international airport in Jewar is complete, and that consent has been received from 4,210, or 71%, of the affected families.

According to the Land Acquisition Act 2013, the consent of 70% of landowners to be affected by the acquisition of a project is necessary to move forward with the development process. For Jewar airport, the Uttar Pradesh government requires 1,334 hectares of land from six villages — Rohi, Dayanatpur, Kishorpur, Parohi, Ranhera and Banwari Bas.

The process of gathering consent, which began in May this year, has not been easy, with many farmers voicing dissatisfaction at the compensation offered by the government. The compensation package was revised twice in an effort to placate and win over landowners.

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh had been visiting the villages for the last two weeks to appeal to landowners to give their consent. “I made a commitment to the Chief Minister that this process would be concluded by September 15. Till Friday, 4,008 landowners had offered their consent. On Saturday, 202 more landowners came forward, taking us to 71%,” he said.

With this, the road has been cleared for rehabilitation of the affected landowners and acquisition of the land. The landowners have been promised Rs 2,300 per square metre of land; a job at the airport for one member of each family; residential land sized 50% of the one they currently own; and double the value of their existing home to carry out construction of a new one.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App