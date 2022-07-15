scorecardresearch
Fire breaks out at restaurant in Delhi’s Connaught Place

Delhi Fire Service Chief Atul Garg said: “Six fire tenders were immediately dispatched. No casualties were reported from the site.”

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 15, 2022 10:03:13 am
A call to alert the authorities regarding the fire went out at around 5.30 am.A call to alert the authorities regarding the fire went out at around 5.30 am. (Express photo)

A fire broke out at a restaurant in Central Delhi’s Connaught Place early on Friday.

The Delhi Fire Service said that six fire tenders were rushed to Cafe High-5 restaurant, and that no one was injured in the incident.

Visuals from the site showed thick smoke emerging from the top of the building, followed by flames a minute later. Hoses were placed by firefighters in the stairway of the building to tackle the blaze.

A call to alert the authorities regarding the fire went out at around 5.30 am. The fire at the first floor of a restaurant opposite Alka Hotel apparently originated from furniture.

Delhi Fire Service Chief Atul Garg said: “Six fire tenders were immediately dispatched. No casualties were reported from the site.” DFS personnel stated that the fire was completely doused at around 6.20 am.

