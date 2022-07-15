Fire breaks out at restaurant in Delhi’s Connaught Place

A fire broke out at a restaurant in Central Delhi’s Connaught Place early on Friday.

The Delhi Fire Service said that six fire tenders were rushed to Cafe High-5 restaurant, and that no one was injured in the incident.

#LIVE | The DFS reports that there have been no casualties, and the fire is under control. For more live updates, follow: https://t.co/yxuQmtow26 pic.twitter.com/XsHFnNURyw — Express Delhi-NCR (@ieDelhi) July 15, 2022

Visuals from the site showed thick smoke emerging from the top of the building, followed by flames a minute later. Hoses were placed by firefighters in the stairway of the building to tackle the blaze.

A call to alert the authorities regarding the fire went out at around 5.30 am. The fire at the first floor of a restaurant opposite Alka Hotel apparently originated from furniture.

Delhi Fire Service Chief Atul Garg said: “Six fire tenders were immediately dispatched. No casualties were reported from the site.” DFS personnel stated that the fire was completely doused at around 6.20 am.