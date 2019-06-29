Delhi: Connaught Place plan for pedestrians runs into some opposition

With a mock trial of the Connaught Place pedestrianisation project set to take place on Sunday and Monday, differences have cropped up between the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and market association over the execution. The council, however, said it will carry out the plan along with traffic police.

According to the council, car users will be allowed entry only for the purpose of parking at the nearest site, which meant that vehicles will not have complete access to the inner circle.

Personnel will be on ground to ensure this, said an official.

The market association is against this, and has said vehicles should have complete access to the inner circle and freedom to park in any parking lot, else it will hurt business.