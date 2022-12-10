‘Big mistake’: Delhi Congress V-P, 2 councillors return to party hours after joining AAP

Delhi Congress’s vice-president Ali Mehdi and the two sitting councillors of Mustafabad and Brijpuri wards, who joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, returned to the Grand Old Party early on Saturday.

Posting a video on Twitter and apologising for his move, he said that he had made a “big mistake” by joining the AAP. He also changed his bio on the social media platform from “Indian” to “Worker of Rahul Gandhi”.

Mehdi apparently returned after protests broke out in North East Delhi’s Mustafabad and Brijpuri against his decision to join the AAP. Senior congress leaders like Ajay Maken, social media in-charge of Congress, Manu Jain, and others also criticised Mehdi and called him a “snake” for crossing over to the AAP.

Mehdi, along with Sabila Begum from Mustafabad and Naziya Khatoon from Brijpuri, joined the AAP on Friday evening and were welcomed by Durgesh Pathak. “We decided to join AAP after seeing the good work done by Arvind Kejriwal. We want development in our area,” said Mehdi after joining AAP.

He had changed his twitter bio as “Indian”/MLA Candidate and the profile picture to one of him wearing a yellow kurta. However, after his return, he changed his bio to “Worker of Rahul Gandhi”.

Brijpuri से councilor Naziya khatoon, Mustafabad से councilor Sabila Begum aur 300 वोट से हारा हमारा ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष अलीम अंसारी मेरे साथ कॉंग्रेस के राहुल जी प्रियंका जी के कार्यकर्ता थे ,है और रहेंगे….. Rahul Gandhi zindabad 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KiwMb5p07X — Ali Mehdi🇮🇳 (@alimehdi_inc) December 9, 2022

“I don’t want any post. I just want to work for the Congress. I made a big mistake and I apologise for it with folded hands and I want to apologise to Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and all the residents of my area and party workers. I am a worker of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, I was a Congressi and will always remain a Congress worker,” said Mehdi in a tweet, adding that he had also spoken to the councillors and they, too, would soon post a video apologizing for joining the AAP.

The AAP has not made any comments on the move yet.

The Congress won nine seats in the MCD polls. With two councillors joining the AAP on Friday, it was left with only seven. However, now, it seems that the party will retain all its seats. AAP had won the MCD polls with a majority of 134 seats of the 250 wards.