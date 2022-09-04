Congress rally in Delhi, live updates: Security arrangements in place at Ramlila Maidan, says Delhi Police

Officials said that adequate security arrangements have been made in and around the Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi in view of the Congress' protest on Sunday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The Congress’s ‘Mehngai par halla bol’ rally is set to begin at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan Sunday, with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party leaders in attendance. Party workers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, besides other parts of the country, will participate in it.

Adequate security arrangements have been made in and around the Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi in view of the Congress’ protest on Sunday, officials said. The Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory on its official Twitter handle, alerting the commuters about road closures on Sunday. According to police, paramilitary forces will be deployed along with the local police at the venue for the rally and metal detectors will also be placed at the entry points of the ground.

Congress has said its workers will continue to raise the issues of price rise and unemployment as a responsible opposition and will take to the streets while fighting for the cause of the common people. “This government is totally insensitive. You can compare the prices between 2014 and 2022. How the prices of essential commodities have shot up,” K C Venugopal said at the Ramlila Maidan, reported news agency PTI