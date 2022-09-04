scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022
Congress rally in Delhi, live updates: Security arrangements in place at Ramlila Maidan, says Delhi Police

Congress has said its workers will continue to raise the issues of price rise and unemployment as a responsible opposition and will take to the streets while fighting for the cause of the common people. 

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: September 4, 2022 8:39:19 am
Officials said that adequate security arrangements have been made in and around the Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi in view of the Congress' protest on Sunday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The Congress’s ‘Mehngai par halla bol’ rally is set to begin at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan Sunday, with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party leaders in attendance. Party workers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, besides other parts of the country, will participate in it.

Adequate security arrangements have been made in and around the Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi in view of the Congress’ protest on Sunday, officials said. The Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory on its official Twitter handle, alerting the commuters about road closures on Sunday. According to police, paramilitary forces will be deployed along with the local police at the venue for the rally and metal detectors will also be placed at the entry points of the ground.

Congress has said its workers will continue to raise the issues of price rise and unemployment as a responsible opposition and will take to the streets while fighting for the cause of the common people. “This government is totally insensitive. You can compare the prices between 2014 and 2022. How the prices of essential commodities have shot up,” K C Venugopal said at the Ramlila Maidan, reported news agency PTI

08:39 (IST)04 Sep 2022
Preparations underway in Ramlila Maidan

Preparations are underway at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi ahead of today's Congress rally. Reports said that Rahul Gandhi is expected to address the gathering in the afternoon. 

08:29 (IST)04 Sep 2022
Security arrangements in place for Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan: Delhi Police

Adequate security arrangements have been made in and around the Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi in view of the Congress' protest on Sunday, officials said.

The Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory on its official Twitter handle, alerting the commuters about road closures on Sunday.

According to police, paramilitary forces will be deployed along with the local police at the venue for the rally and metal detectors will also be placed at the entry points of the ground. (PTI)

A padyatra to nowhere

Next week will begin the Congress Party’s long walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Veteran leaders of our oldest political party have already taken to advertising this exercise on Twitter with the hashtag: #BharatJodoYatra. With the enthusiasm of schoolboys, elderly politicians who have never contested Lok Sabha elections post little speeches that tell us (surprise, surprise) that what unites India is our diversity. Other tweets reveal that ‘our leader @Rahul Gandhi (is) to sleep in a Container Cabin During #BharatJodoYatra’ without noticing that this makes their leader sound like an entitled prince for whom sleeping in a container is real hardship. Will his lesser fellow travellers also have containers, or will they be really roughing it out by sleeping in the open?

If you have read this column more than once, you must know that I am no fan of the Dynasty but to tell you the truth, these tweets and this ‘yatra’ have made me almost feel sorry for Sonia and family. It is hard to believe that with so many veteran political leaders available as advisors plus Rahul Gandhi’s ‘coterie’ of newbie politicians, something as outdated as a ‘padyatra’ was all that they could conjure up as an idea to help the Congress Party regain relevance. It is odd that they do not realise that in the five or six months that it will take for this journey to be completed, the Lok Sabha election will begin to loom ominously close. (Read more)

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 08:27:42 am