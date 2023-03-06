Delhi Congress puts up posters of Sisodia and Jain behind bars: ‘Misuse’ of public money must be probed

Stepping up its attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on a day that former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody was scheduled to end, the Delhi Congress put up posters showing the former education minister and his Cabinet colleague Satyendra Jain behind bars.

The move comes at a time when both parties are pitching for Opposition unity to confront the BJP electorally in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

No reaction was immediately available from the AAP over the development.

The Congress demanded that Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena order a probe into the alleged misuse of public money to canvas support for “a jailed former Deputy Chief minister whose involvement in the Liquor Scam at the behest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal” has led to his arrest.

Sisodia, who is in CBI custody for his involvement in the alleged excise policy scam, is scheduled to be produced before at the Rouse Avenue courts at 2 pm located in the vicinity of the AAP, BJP, and Congress headquarters where a bulk of the posters were strategically put up in addition to the party’s national office in Lutyens Delhi.

Delhi Congress puts up posters over AAP leaders Manish Sisodia-Satyendar Jain, outside AICC & Delhi Congress offices Sisodia was arrested by CBI in Feb in excise policy case. Jain was arrested by ED in 2022 in a case of hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company pic.twitter.com/PCQMcriv2w — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2023

In a statement on Sunday, the Congress demanded that money from public funds spent by the AAP government “for the promotion” of Sisodia be recovered from the ruling party in the national capital.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Chaudhary Anil Kumar said it was “shocking” that the AAP government was “misusing taxpayers’ money to start a propaganda campaign through FM radio” in support of Sisodia whose CBI custody was extended till Monday over the weekend.

“Parents of government school children and the school children themselves were forced to stand under the sun to write letters in favour of Sisodia, which is illegal and a gross misuse of taxpayers’ money,” Kumar alleged.

“The reputation of Sisodia among school children is so bad that they were being forced to glorify a minister who was corrupt to the core and his involvement in the liquor scam has been established beyond any doubt,” he added.