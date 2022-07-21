Delhi: Congress protests as ED questions Sonia Gandhi; Shashi Tharoor, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot among over 70 detained

More than than 70 Congress members were detained outside the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi Thursday as they protested against the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) questioning of party chief Sonia Gandhi in an alleged money-laundering case, said officials.

Senior leaders Shashi Tharoor, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Pawar Khera and Randeep Singh Surjewala were among those who were detained.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor being detained by the police. (Express Photo) Congress leader Shashi Tharoor being detained by the police. (Express Photo)

The protestors broke the barricades and clashed with the police, who used water cannons in a bid to quell the protests.

Ahead of the protest, the Delhi Police stepped up security in the area and restricted the movement of buses and other vehicles in the New Delhi district. Between 11.30 am and noon, Sonia Gandhi reached the AICC office and soon left for the ED office for questioning in the alleged money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

Local staff along with paramilitary forces were deployed on all roads in the area. Around noon, when protesters and party leaders came out in support of the Congress chief, the police started pushing them towards the force’s buses and detained them for allegedly violating norms and police orders. A group of AICC workers from Assam and other states who tried to enter the Akbar Road were stopped and water cannons were used on them.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told the media: “This is shocking. They (police) are arresting me for being part of a dharna. Why is the BJP so scared of the opposition?”

While being detained, Pilot said:“ This is a blatant misuse of agencies against us. It is our right to protest. Why are we being pushed and stopped?” Tharoor and Khera also condemned the detentions.

Congress leader and former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar said: “We are not scared that our leaders are being questioned by the ED since there is no merit in the case. But the BJP is scared that people will start asking about inflation, lawlessness and unemployment. They do all this to crush our spirits but we will continue fighting.”

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, said they had alerted the Congress members about the imposition of Section 144 of CrPC in the area because of the Parliament session but over 100 workers staged rallies outside the AICC office. The protesters were detained because they violated norms and did not follow police orders, the police said. Senior officers said the protesters were being taken to different police stations and would be released soon.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), New Delhi, Amrutha Guguloth said: “Section 144 has been imposed in the area for a long time now.”