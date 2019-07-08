Delhi Congress observers to look for new block chiefs

The Delhi Congress is all set to depute observers to initiate the process of appointing block committee presidents. On June 28, state party chief Sheila Dikshit had dissolved all 280 block committees in the capital.

The decision was taken after a report was submitted by a five-member panel, constituted to assess the party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

According to sources, these observers will reach out to former MLAs, MPs and local councillors to get an idea about the constituencies and issues.

“The party will appoint observers for each ward, who will meet workers on the ground. Once block presidents are appointed, office bearers will shortlist names for Assembly polls,” said a senior party leader.

However, the move to dissolve the committees had run into trouble with AICC in-charge of the national capital P C Chacko overturning the decision. He also wrote a letter on the same to Rahul Gandhi and Dikshit. Last week, a section of Congress leaders met party general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and Chacko and protested the move to dissolve the block committees.

Several leaders said the party’s future hangs in the balance as no decision has been taken on who will be appointed Congress president. “Many states have Assembly polls coming up; if the party continues to work at this pace, it is going to affect the overall performance. Party members must take a decision quickly so that state units can also start functioning,” said a senior leader.