Delhi: Congress MP’s office vandalised

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

The office of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was allegedly vandalised by unidentified men Tuesday evening.

Police said Chowdhury’s secretary filed a complaint at Tughlaq Road police station, and alleged that four persons entered the office, which is near the MP’s residence, around 5.30 pm. The men initially asked for Chowdhury but staff replied he wasn’t in the office. When the staff declined to connect them with the MP over the phone, the men allegedly “abused” them and vandalised the place.

Police said they have received a complaint and are enquiring into the matter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.