Delhi Congress leader Arvinder Singh no more

Delhi Congress leader and former Union Minister Buta Singh’s son Arvinder Singh died on Monday following a cardiac arrest. He was 56. He is survived by his wife and two children, said a Delhi Congress leader. “He will be cremated at the Lodhi Road crematorium on Tuesday,” he said.

“Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of my colleague and friend Arvinder Singh. He worked tirelessly for his constituency,” said Congress leader Pawan Khera. Delhi Congress vice-president Abhishek Dutt said he was a down-to-earth politician.

Singh was elected as an MLA from Deoli reserved constituency in 2008 on a Congress ticket.