Delhi Congress gets new chief, Ajay Maken says ‘accept blindly’

A day after the Congress suffered a jolt with senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia leaving the party, which raised questions on the central leadership’s ability to take timely decisions and keep its flock together, the party Wednesday moved fast to set its house in order in Delhi.

The party selected AICC secretary Anil Chaudhary to lead its Delhi unit and appointed five vice-presidents — Abhishek Dutt, Jaikishan, Mudit Agarwal, Ali Hassan, and Shivani Chopra. While Mudit is the son of former Delhi Congress chief J P Agarwal, Chopra is the daughter of former DPCC president Subhash Chopra. Hoping for a complete revamp, the party this time has given a chance to young leaders.

Chaudhary, a former MLA from Patparganj in 2008-2013, was chief of the Youth Congress and NSUI in Delhi.

In Delhi, the Congress had received 9.65% of the votes in 2015, which went up to 22.43% in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019; it had come second in five of the seven Lok Sabha seats. However, its vote-share plummeted to 4.26% in the recent Delhi polls. As many as 63 of its 66 candidates lost their deposits (each got less than a sixth of the votes polled), and Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra submitted his resignation to the leadership on February 11.

While the changes have left some unhappy in the Delhi Congress, former DPCC president Ajay Maken issued a statement asking all leaders to accept whatever decisions the high command has taken.

“The Congress is passing through very difficult times… those who love the Congress’s ideology… it is their duty to strengthen the party at such a juncture… whatever decision the high command takes… we should accept it blindly… We may have some wishes and aspirations regarding posts but this is not the time to demand but to make sacrifices for the party,” he said.

Sources said Chaudhary was denied a ticket from Patparganj in the Assembly elections. “There are several senior leaders who could have been asked to take charge. The party is once again divided after this decision. This is a crucial time for the party, and what we all needed was a leader who would have taken us all together. The MCD polls are just two years away, and all leaders are sceptical on whether the party will be able to make gains in time,” said a senior leader.

