Delhi: Congress councillor wants Rs 5 lakh fine against restaurants denying entry over Indian attire, moves proposal in South MCD

Delhi Congress vice-president Abhishek Dutt has demanded that a fine of Rs 5 lakh should be imposed against establishments if they deny entry to visitors wearing Indian traditional outfits. This was prompted by a recent incident wherein a woman was allegedly denied entry at a restaurant in South Delhi’s Ansal Plaza as she was in a saree.

Dutt, who is also the councillor from Andrews Ganj, has moved a proposal in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) demanding that a fine of Rs 5 lakh be slapped on any restaurant, bar or hotel denying entry to a person wearing traditional Indian attire. He also demanded that such establishments should be shut at least for a month. The proposal is likely to be tabled in the SDMC House meeting on September 29.

Dutt said in the past too, there had been several incidents when people were denied entry to a restaurant or hotel as they were “not dressed properly” or were “wearing traditional outfits”.

“Such incidents are reminiscent of the Colonial era when Indians were not allowed into clubs and hotels. Not allowing entry to someone who is wearing Indian traditional dress in India is simply unacceptable. This should be stopped. Other than imposing a fine, such establishments should be shut at least for a month,” he said.

The woman had posted a video on social media of the September 19 incident, saying: “Saree is not allowed in Aquila restaurant as Indian saree is now not a smart outfit. What is the concrete definition of a smart outfit? Plz tell me.” In the video, a hotel staff member can be heard saying, “We only allow smart casuals and saree does not come under smart casuals”.

As the clip went viral, the restaurant issued a statement: “At Aquila, we believe in honouring our Indian community and have always welcomed our guests in all dress codes from modern to traditional.” They also claimed the woman slapped their staff member. “To tackle the situation and request the guest to leave, one of our gate managers made a statement on sarees not being a part of our smart casual dress code; our whole team apologises for the same,” the statement said.

The National Commission for Women had also taken cognizance of the alleged incident and asked the Delhi Police chief to probe the same, while writing to Aquila’s director to appear before it on September 28 with supporting documents and an explanation.