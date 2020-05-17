Delhi Congress chief booked for ‘calling migrants to Ghazipur, flouting lockdown norms’

On Sunday, Chaudhary posted on Twitter: “Police has detained me at my residence. I don’t know why. I will let you know the reason as soon as I am given one.” (Photo: Twitter/ @Ch_AnilKumarINC) On Sunday, Chaudhary posted on Twitter: “Police has detained me at my residence. I don’t know why. I will let you know the reason as soon as I am given one.” (Photo: Twitter/ @Ch_AnilKumarINC)

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary has been booked by the Delhi Police for allegedly violating lockdown norms and calling migrant labourers to East district’s Ghazipur area. On Sunday morning, he was questioned by the police at his house.

DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said, “We have registered an FIR under IPC section 188 against Chaudhary for violating the norms of lockdown. Some of his workers have also been named in the FIR. Further investigations are on.”

On Sunday, Chaudhary posted on Twitter: “Police has detained me at my residence. I don’t know why. I will let you know the reason as soon as I am given one.”

In a statement issued by the Delhi Congress, Chaudhary said: “The police informed me in the morning that I was detained and was not allowed to leave the house… The Congress is doing what BJP and AAP have failed to do. We are maintaining social distancing and will continue to help migrant workers through this hardship no matter what.”

The FIR was filed on the basis of complaint filed by Sub-Inspector Anuj Kumar, who alleged that they were performing their duties at NH-24 on Sunday morning when he found groups of migrant labourers walking from Delhi towards the Ghazipur border.

“After questioning them, we found that they came from different areas of Delhi and all of them were told that transport arrangements had been made for them. We have been told all transport arrangements have been made by Chaudhary for them and food arrangements were made by Chaudhary‘s party,” he stated.

Kumar claimed that they faced problems after a huge number of migrant labourers gathered, without following social distancing norms. “After a lot of efforts and discussion, we managed to disperse the crowd and the situation was controlled. Legal action should be taken against Chaudhary for making false promises to these people,” he said.

Police said they had found during investigation that Chaudhary and some others had visited Ghazipur on Saturday night and there was a possibility that he would visit again on Sunday morning.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd