Delhi Congress begins looking for Assembly candidates

The party came second in five out of seven seats in the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi and is hoping for a comeback in the Assembly elections.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and DPCC chief Sheila Dikshit (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit has asked the district and block committee presidents to submit a list of three names each, including that of a woman, from their respective areas in order to select candidates for next year’s Assembly polls.

The decision was taken Tuesday at a meeting chaired by Dikshit and the three working presidents. The names have to be submitted to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office by June 22. “This is a great decision by the party chief. The idea to include one woman candidate out of three names from each constituency will motivate several leaders to come forward…The Congress is committed to the 33% women’s reservation policy (in Parliament),” said senior leader Sharmistha Mukherjee.

