Delhi Congress 2019 campaign to focus on sealing

The sealing of factories and shops in the capital will be the main focus of the Congress campaign, in their build-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, sources in the Delhi Congress said.

The Congress has planned a series of public meetings in the capital, called “Nyay Yudh”, in areas that have been affected by the sealing drive. Senior party leaders including president Ajay Maken, Arvinder Singh Lovely and Haroon Yusuf will be holding public meetings with traders and workers. The first such protest has been planned for Wednesday at Gandhi Nagar in east Delhi.

Congress leader Lovely said, “We are holding a public meeting in Gandhi Nagar, in which traders as well as factory workers will be speaking… We will also reach out to traders, telling them the nuances of the Master Plan to avoid sealing.”

“Sealing is being done by the monitoring committee, but the fact remains that the party in power at the Centre and state has not done anything to provide relief. For instance, if the definition of household industries is changed from five workers to 11 workers in an establishment, and from 5kv to 11kv power supply, several industries would be out of the ambit of sealing,” he added.

Party sources said sealing will dominate the Congress Lok Sabha campaign, as they feel it will also help them make a dent in the BJP’s traditional vote bank — traders.

