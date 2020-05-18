Delhi Cong chief held for violating lockdown, party says he arranged transport for migrants

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary. (Photo: Twitter/ @Ch_AnilKumarINC) Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary. (Photo: Twitter/ @Ch_AnilKumarINC)

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary was arrested for allegedly violating lockdown norms by calling migrant labourers to Ghazipur. He was released on bail later.

“We have registered an FIR under IPC Section 188 against Chaudhary for violating the norms of lockdown. Investigation is on,” said DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh.

In a statement issued by the Delhi Congress, Chaudhary said: “The Congress is doing what BJP and AAP have failed to do. We…will continue to help migrant workers…no matter what.”

The FIR was filed based on a complaint by sub-inspector Anuj Kumar, who alleged that he found groups of migrants walking from Delhi to the Ghazipur border at NH-24 Sunday. “…all of them were told that transport…and food arrangements were made (for them) by his party,” said the complaint.

Police said that they found that Chaudhary and some others had visited Ghazipur Saturday night. Anticipating that he would also visit on Sunday morning, police said they placed him in preventive detention.

On Sunday, Chaudhary posted a video on Twitter and said: “Congress member Jai Kishan ji runs a school and has 100-150 buses. We have data of around 90,000 migrants. I appeal to Arvind Kejriwal ji to allow us to send these workers to nearby districts in these buses… We need permission,” he said.

