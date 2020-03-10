Delhi confirms 4th coronavirus case, Kejriwal, Vardhan hold joint meeting

The CM said strict action would be taken by his government against black marketeers and chemists who stock up on sanitisers. (File Photo) The CM said strict action would be taken by his government against black marketeers and chemists who stock up on sanitisers. (File Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Monday held a joint meeting to review the preparedness for tackling coronavirus cases, as the national capital confirmed its fourth case. The CM said strict action would be taken by his government against black marketeers and chemists who stock up on sanitisers.

He warned the public against hoarding of masks and hand sanitisers, and reiterated those who are not suffering from any respiratory issues are not required to wear masks: “Only those with respiratory diseases, infected patients, or those who came in contact with infected people are required to wear masks. Hand sanitisers are also not needed. Washing hands with regular soap and water for 20 seconds is enough,” he said.

The fourth case in the capital is a woman who came in contact with the Paytm employee from Gurgaon — the second case.

Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary, Union Health Ministry, said the disease has not caused any deaths in the country so far.

“All ministers and officials of the Delhi and Central governments were at the meeting. We want to thank the Union Health Minister for convening a meeting on Covid-19. We have successfully been able to contain the spread of coronavirus because both governments are working in a coordinated manner. The general public is also very alert and is cooperating with us to a large extent,” said Kejriwal after the meet.

The CM also said most cases so far have been seen in people who have travelled from other countries. “All those who came in contact with the infected people have been identified and quarantined, which has contained the outbreak. We will also conduct awareness drives, make public announcements and distribute pamphlets regarding coronavirus. Airport authorities have been directed to conduct thermal screening of passengers. Those from Delhi are also being monitored consistently for 14 days for symptoms,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has begun a drive to disinfect Metros and buses. “We are carrying out a deep-cleaning of 10% of the fleet each day,” said a government official.

“Advisories have been put up in both English and Hindi, one behind the driver’s seat and one at the entry gate of the bus,” said DTC Chief General Manager Dr Ravinder Manhas.

A state-level training exercise for Covid-19 was also conducted at the Delhi Secretariat for 195 people including nodal officers from hospitals, district surveillance officers and health officers from local bodies.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.