Delhi Confidential: Will he, will he not?

Will the Congress suspend or expel senior Punjab leader Sunil Jakhar from the party? And what action will it take against K V Thomas, the party veteran from Kerala? The disciplinary action committee of Congress is meeting tomorrow to take a call on violations of party line by these two leaders. While Thomas had replied to a showcause notice issued by the panel, defending his decision to attend a seminar organised by CPI(M) in Kerala, Jakhar has not bothered to reply so far.

On their mark

While the pandemic and the lockdown had cast a shadow over the Narendra Modi government’s anniversary celebrations for the last two years, BJP is still contemplating on how it should celebrate the eighth anniversary coming up next month. Senior BJP leaders met at the party headquarters on Monday to decide on that. While the meeting, also attended by Union ministers Anurag Thakur and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, did not take any major decision, it was the first one to discuss the celebrations. The party is learnt to be keen to have “unique” programmes to mark the occasion. The meeting was also attended by senior BJP leaders Arun Singh, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Anil Baluni, among others. Last year, the party had confined the celebrations to Covid-19 relief campaign and village outreach programmes.

Quit tweet

RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday created a flutter by announcing that he will soon submit his “resignation” after meeting his father. “I followed in my father’s footsteps and gave respect to all party workers. I will submit my resignation soon after meeting my father,” the former Bihar education minister tweeted.