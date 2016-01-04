Delhi confidential: Walk with PM

Kiren Rijiju Kiren Rijiju

Walk with PM

WHEN PRIME Minister Narendra Modi decided to start the day with yoga during the DGP conference in Rann of Kutch, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and his junior minister Kiren Rijiju did not join the team for the morning exercises. Rijiju avoided it saying he would not get up so early. But he happened to get up early one morning. When the PM saw Rijiju outside his room, he asked him to join him for a walk and watch the sunrise.

Chaat Break

THE PARTICIPANTS of Vishva Sangha Shibir in Indore, a conference of RSS members based abroad, had a delicious break from the disciplined schedule on Saturday. Coming from 43 countries, they are being given a strict vegetarian diet. Indore is famous for its mouth-watering street food and chaat. So the RSS bosses decided to satisfy the taste buds of these NRI Sangh members and arranged a gamut of street-food vendors — inside the venue. The vendors, obviously, were also Swayamsevaks. BJP chief Amit Shah was also present during the chaat break.

Action Time

IN THE meeting with secretaries on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to have asked the top bureaucrats, albeit politely, to pull up their socks. Modi, it is learnt, has said that the new year will be very different from the past two years in that this year should see focus on implementation. A lot of planning has happened so far, he told the meeting, now the stress should be on execution and bringing about visible change.

The Frontrunner

EVEN AS the candidature of professor Bidyut Chakrabarty for the post of Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University has the campus divided, another aspirant has emerged as the frontrunner for the position. The RSS is believed to be keen on appointing professor Yogesh Tyagi from the South Asian University. Although Tyagi doesn’t have an overt affiliation to the right-wing ideology, the Sangh is said to have liked his nationalist thoughts. Apart from Chakrabarty and Tyagi, UPSC member Hemchand Gupta and JNU professor RNK Bamezai are among the four shortlisted for the post.

