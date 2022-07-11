Delhi Confidential: Travel Put Off

AFTER THE Covid pandemic, monkey pox fear is now ruining travel plans of ministers and officials, who had just resumed hectic activities in their respective ministries. The fear over the monkey pox threat in San Francisco has caused disruptions in the proposed official visit of Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology. Chandrasekhar was expected to visit the city during the SEMICON West 2022, which is to be held from July 12-14. But he had to postpone the visit after a number of top management executives of Asian semiconductor companies deferred their travel to the US to August due to worries over monkey pox and a fresh wave of Covid.

Moving Out

TWO DAYS after he resigned as Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi vacated his official residence, 7 Safdarjung Road on Sunday. The type 8 bungalow, which are allotted to Cabinet ministers, saw a stream of well-wishers and supporters arrive to wish the Modi government’s only minority face before he left in the evening. Naqvi has moved to a personal flat in Delhi. His close aides say he had at least six months before needing to vacate the bungalow. With many others keeping their bungalows for years even after leaving their official positions, Naqvi’s quick release of his official residence has come as a surprise to many. For now, Naqvi is keeping his future plans close to chest.

The Emblem

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi will inaugurate the State Emblem atop the new Parliament building on Monday at a low-key function at be attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri among others. Last month, the Ashoka Emblem was placed atop the under-construction building. The metal sculpture was built by artists Sunil Deore and Lakshman Vyas. The earlier design incorporated a spire atop the building. It was replaced with the Ashoka Emblem in 2020. Work on the new Parliament, a ground plus two-storey triangular-shaped building, is expected to be completed before the Winter Session of Parliament.