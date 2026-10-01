Delhi Confidential: Sonia-Mamata bonhomie, Akhilesh’s ‘special diary’ ahead of UP polls

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Ahead of 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Samajwadi Party (SP) president and Lok Sabha member Akhilesh Yadav is making various promises, some of which may also figure in the party’s poll manifesto. But Akhilesh is also maintaining a “special diary” to note down the assurances he gives while meeting individuals and social groups, party sources said. Akhilesh has told party leaders that when the SP comes to power, promises and assurances noted in the diary will be fulfilled on priority, it is learnt.