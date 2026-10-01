Delhi Confidential: Sonia-Mamata bonhomie, Akhilesh’s ‘special diary’ ahead of UP polls

Mamata Banerjee urged Sonia Gandhi to attend the INDIA bloc press conference, while Akhilesh Yadav is maintaining a diary of promises ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls.

By: Express News Service
1 min readUpdated: Oct 1, 2026 07:56 AM IST
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee speaks during a press conference after the INDIA bloc leaders meeting at the Constitution Club of India, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Congress President and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi, NCP-SP National Working President Supriya Sule and others also present. (ANI Photo/Amit)TMC chief Mamata Banerjee speaks during a press conference after the INDIA bloc leaders meeting at the Constitution Club of India, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Congress President and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi, NCP-SP National Working President Supriya Sule and others also present. (ANI Photo/Amit)
Make us preferred source on Google

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee display bonhomie at INDIA bloc press conference; Akhilesh Yadav keeps a diary of poll assurances.

  1. 01

    Bloc Bonding

    Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday shared multiple moments of bonhomie, showcasing the revival of their bonding. Sources said it was Mamata who insisted and convinced Sonia to be there for the INDIA bloc’s joint press conference, saying her “guidance” was needed. When Mamata made some fiery remarks during the presser, Sonia was seen smiling and applauding her remarks. According to sources, Mamata also gifted Sonia a stole she had brought with her from West Bengal.

  2. 02

    Priority List

    Ahead of 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Samajwadi Party (SP) president and Lok Sabha member Akhilesh Yadav is making various promises, some of which may also figure in the party’s poll manifesto. But Akhilesh is also maintaining a “special diary” to note down the assurances he gives while meeting individuals and social groups, party sources said. Akhilesh has told party leaders that when the SP comes to power, promises and assurances noted in the diary will be fulfilled on priority, it is learnt.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 01: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments