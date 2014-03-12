Delhi Confidential: Remembering a friend

REMEMBERING A FRIEND

India sent a high-powered delegation to attend Afghan Vice-President Marshall Fahim’s funeral on Tuesday, which was led by Vice-President Hamid Ansari. What was rare was the fact that five Indian ambassadors — past and present — were in attendance at the funeral prayers for the Tajik leader. The delegation included Ansari, Vivek Katju, Rajesh Sood, Jayant Prasad and incumbent Amar Sinha. Also accompanying were Prime Minister’s special envoy S K Lambah, Joint Secretary in-charge of Afghan desk in the Ministry of External Affairs Rudrendra Tandon and MEA’s official spokesperson Syed Akbaruddin. This was quite in contrast to the funeral of another Afghan leader, Burhanuddin Rabbani, which was attended by then law minister Salman Khurshid. While Rabbani was a Pashtun leader and head of High Peace Council and was leading the peace talks with Taliban, New Delhi clearly made its preference for the Tajik leader quite clear this time — who fought alongside the “Lion of Panjshir”, Ahmad Shah Massoud.

QUOTA MILEAGE

Ajit Singh-led RLD is latching on to the inclusion of Jat community in the central list of OBCs to woo the community that appeared drifting towards the BJP in the wake of Muzaffarnagar riots last year. The RLD chief is leaving no stone unturned to showcase this decision to his supporters. So much so that he has pasted copies of the Gazette notification on the walls of his residence for the visiting party workers from western UP.

THE ADJUSTMENT

The Trinamool Congress is in a dilemma over the announcement of candidates for the seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi. While the party does not want to miss the potent symbolism of Anna Hazare announcing candidates’ names from Ramlila Maidan, the Trinamool parliamentary board meets only two days later. So, the final stamp of approval from the party would not come before the announcement. Party leaders say there will be a “tentative” announcement at the Ramlila maidan that will later be endorsed by the parliamentary board.

POINT TO PONDER

At the launch of a book on Prime Ministers of India, Delhi University vice-chancellor Dinesh Singh on Tuesday made a telling comment: “Kisi bhi seat ka remote se sanchalan nahin hona chahiye (no seat should be run through remote)”. “There cannot be two suns in the sky,” he added. The function was being attended, among others, by senior BJP leader Ravishankar Prasad and Chandigarh Governor Shivraj Patil. They were later joined by Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, who kept everybody waiting as he was abruptly called to attend a meeting at 10, Janpath.

GETTING COSY

Former AAP MLA Vinod Binny met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee late on Tuesday evening giving rise to speculation that he may join the Trinamool Congress and be fielded as a candidate from a Lok Sabha seat in Delhi. Although he denied saying that he would attend the Ramlila rally for Anna Hazare and not as a Trinamool member, not many in political circles seem convinced.

