Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is set to become the first incumbent Cabinet minister to appear on comedian Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, expanding his popular streak of casual digital interactions. Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has commended Delhi Police, not for solving a high-profile case, but for strictly keeping details of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent law-and-order review meetings out of the media.