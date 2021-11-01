Delhi Confidential: Meeting Merkel

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi met German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome, in what was possibly their last meeting as heads of governments. Recalling their long standing cooperation and personal friendship, Modi complimented Chancellor Merkel for her leadership in not just Germany but also at the European and global level. He committed to maintaining the close Strategic Partnership with Merkel’s successor. He also invited her to visit India.

Attack Mode

FORMER CAG Vinod Rai’s apology to senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has given the party some fresh ammunition to target the ruling BJP. The Congress is set to send its former union ministers to several cities to hold press conferences this week to attack Rai and allege that the CAG report on 2G spectrum was a grand conspiracy to defame and discredit the Manmohan Singh government. On Monday, senior leader Sachin Pilot will be in Lucknow, followed by Ajay Maken in Mumbai, Salman Khurshid in Chennai and Mallikarjun Kharge in Hyderabad, holding media interactions. Rai had last week tendered an unconditional apology to Nirupam who had filed a defamation case against him for his remarks in 2014 that the latter had asked him to drop Singh’s name from the 2G spectrum report.

Red Carpet

EMPLOYEES OF Kerala House last week gave a warm welcome to state PWD and Tourism minister P A Mohamed Riyas on his maiden visit to Delhi after taking over as a minister. Incidentally, no such reception was given to other state ministries like K N Balagopal, M V Govindhan Master and K Radhakrishnan when they recently visited Delhi. In July, the Delhi CPM had organised a grand welcome for Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on his first visit to Delhi after taking over as Chief Minister for the second time. Riyas is in the son-in-law of Vijayan.